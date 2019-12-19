Joe Thomas Talks Calling First NFL Game, Big Weight Loss, Badger Memories By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 19 2019 Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas (@JoeThomas73) is calling his first game for NFL Network this Saturday at 1pm ET, on a team with Rich Eisen, Nate Burleson, and Melissa Stark for Bucs-Texans. He joins the Glass Half Empty podcast this week:

We discussed:

- How is he preparing for something like being on a live game broadcast? Who is helping him? What teams are he watching to learn from?

- Is Jameis Winston good now? How good?

- The diet and exercise regimen he deployed to lose 50 pounds after retiring from the NFL.

- Do Steve Smith and Michael Irvin, part of the fun NFL Network Thursday Night Football studio show with Thomas and Colleen Wolfe, ever come close to coming to blows off camera?

- Which Browns coach from his tenure there could have succeeded with more time?

- Wisconsin Badger talk: Does the 2006 12-1 football season get lost in the what-if shuffle? Why didn't Brian Calhoun have a big NFL career? Where will Bret Bielema go after sitting under the Bill Belichick learning tree?

- His plea for a sky judge in NFL games.

Hope you enjoy!

