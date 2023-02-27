Media Beef: Joe Rogan and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes is married to Patrick Mahomes, is a human being, and also has very valuable SEO power for which many websites compete ruthlessly. She and Jackson Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's polarizing brother/Tik Tok star, are a formidable one-two punch of content. Which is sort of weird but that's the way the world works.
Joe Rogan had time on a recent podcast to take aim at the celebrity couple, according to a comment cataloged by The Comeback.
"Promise they keep that same energy when you get divorced," he said. "They come after you. They come after you with that same energy."
The Mahomes remain married, have some shared assets, and were seen hanging out together over the weekend. One can never know a relationship from the outside, but the traditional earmarks of an impending divorce are noticeably absent.
Understandably, Brittany doesn't much care for the line of discussion, tweeting out the following last night:
Some real interesting battle lines being drawn here. Quite a depressing way to start a Monday actually if you spend too much time weighing into the discourse.
Will this be the last salvo or just another opportunity to escalate? The world inches closer to the edge of its seat.