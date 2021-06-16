Joe Mixon Rips NFLPA's After Restrictions for Unvaccinated Players Released
On Wednesday, the NFL released its new COVID-19 rules and they give a huge competitive advantage to fully-vaccinated teams. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn't happy about them and he ripped the NFL Players Association for allowing the restrictions to be put into place. It's a really bad look for the 24-year-old.
Mixon unleashed his tirade on Twitter (I'm blocked for writing about the time he punched a college coed in the face but feel free to go find the tweets for yourself). His tweets are below:
Well, football is a team sport. Every decision an individual makes has an impact on those around him. The players union was able to get some concessions from the NFL, like players being paid if they are forced to quarantine following a positive test. The restrictions on unvaccinated players are also relaxed from last season. But obviously unvaccinated players weren't going to be treated the same way as the vaccinated ones. That would be moronic.
It's easy enough to assume Mixon hasn't been vaccinated and is upset because he'll face restrictions for the second straight season. He's upset he won't get the freedom of the unvaccinated players. I get his frustration but there's certainly a reason the league made the decision. And it's the correct one.
Mixon has the right to refuse vaccination, that's his personal choice. But not expecting to face any consequences from that decision is hilarious.