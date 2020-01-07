Joe Judge: Five Things to Know About the New Giants Head Coach By Liam McKeone | Jan 07 2020 Bill Belichick and Joe Judge | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After whiffing on Matt Rhule, the Giants hired Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge to be their new head coach. If you saw this news and muttered, 'who,' you would not be alone. That's what we're here for. Here are five things to know about Big Blue's new head coach.

He went to Mississippi State

Judge played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2000-2004. He was a backup quarterback, but primarily played on special teams.

He coached with Nick Saban at Alabama

Judge initially joined Mississippi State as a graduate assistant after he left the university, but made a big leap to Alabama after a year coaching linebackers at Birmingham-Southern. He worked under Nick Saban for three years as a special teams assistant.

His only pro football job has been with the Patriots

Likely aided by his association with Saban, Judge joined the Patriots in 2012 as a special teams assistant. It was his only professional football job before the Giants hired him.

He was the only coach in the NFL who coached both special teams and wide receivers

Judge was the special teams coordinator in New England in 2019, which is a plus considering their unit blocked several punts and boasted elite kick coverage. He was also the wide receivers coach, making him the only coach known to be responsible for both positions. Given how much the Patriots struggled at receiver, it isn't really a mark in his favor, but it was his first year coaching receivers in his career.

He knows what it takes to win a championship

Judge has been a part of five championship teams throughout his 14 years as a coach. He won national championships with Alabama in 2009 and 2011. He then won three Super Bowls with New England in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He knows just how difficult it is and the amount of effort that must be given to even come close.