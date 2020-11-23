Joe Burrow's Knee Injury is Worse Than Initially Feared
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 23, 2020, 2:37 PM EST
Joe Burrow suffered a devastating season-ending left knee injury on Sunday that had the Internet mad at the Cincinnati Bengals for failing to protect him. On Monday the news got worse, as the injury is far more extensive than initially feared.
Burrow tore his ACL and MCL while also suffering other structural issues in his knee. He'll undergo reconstructive surgery and begin rehabbing in the hopes he can return to start the 2021 season.
Multi-ligament tears in knees are far more difficult to come back from than just a standard ACL tear.
The injury happened when Burrow was undercut as he threw the ball against Washington during the third quarter on Sunday:
It looked bad from the start and Monday's news just makes it that much worse.
Before getting hurt, Burrow was having a remarkable season considering how awful the team around him was. Despite having limited weapons and a horrible offensive line, Burrow had completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was also proved he was tough as nails, as he was constantly getting lit up in Cincinnati's backfield.
The Bengals have to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. The unit has been disastrous all season and it's time to actually protect their most precious resource. Burrow shouldn't have to be under constant duress. If the franchise can't protect him better, this won't be his last major injury.