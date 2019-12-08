Joe Burrow Has Done It All, So What Will He Do Next? By Kyle Koster | Dec 07 2019 SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow wasn't supposed to be this good. No one, really, is supposed to be this good. But here we are, 13 games into what feels like a season of destiny, and the guy is still finding ways to amaze. Not content with rewriting the record books and making this year's Heisman Trophy debate non-existent, LSU's magical quarterback is creating bold new artistic takes on the sport of football.

Here he channeled Fran Tarkenton or Russell Wilson or Lamar Jackson or insert your favorite escape artist to create a long gain and set up a touchdown that will surely clinch the SEC Championship Game.

The guy can do it all. He has done it all. And yet we tune in to see what he'll do next. His Tigers will get the No. 1 or 2 seed in the playoff and are more than capable of winning it all. Burrow is the most talented in a potential quartet of superstars. His star has risen higher than that of Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.

Who saw that coming? Not many, if we're being honest.

Burrow answered the bell in every big moment. He never had a bad game. Not a single one. Not against Alabama. Florida. Texas. Auburn. Georgia. In three quarters today in Atlanta, he put up 347 yards and four touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country playing for a playoff spot.

If you were to sit down and write the most traditional, straightforward description of a Heisman winner, you'd come up with the Burrow story. He checks all the boxes. He checks them with authority. In an era of expanding tastes, he managed to dominate college football so thoroughly and universally that it felt like a throwback to simpler times.

He did it all, but isn't done.