Joe Burrow's Personality is Refreshing in a World of Boring Quarterbacks
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 04 2020
Joe Burrow is almost certain to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the LSU quarterback earned that right on the field during his senior season. Since winning a national title after an undefeated campaign, Burrow has displayed a brutally honest personality that has only made him incredibly likable. The kid is refreshing and I'm loving it.
Earlier this week, the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Burrow favorably to Tom Brady. Being put in the same league as the greatest quarterback in NFL history might excite some, but Burrow immediately shot that comparison down:
"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please." Told it's a compliment to be compared to the GOAT, the 23-year-old responded: "It is, but it's Tom Brady."
That's a perfect answer. That response followed Burrow's awesome reaction to having a less-than-idea hand size at the NFL Scouting Combine. Burrow took to Twitter and jokingly claimed he was pondering retirement thanks to his tiny hands:
NFL quarterbacks almost never do stuff like this. They're rarely sarcastic or funny, they tend to not speak up much or engage with fans on social media. In general, they're pretty boring. Burrow is clearly trying to be different and I wholeheartedly embrace his style.
Burrow led LSU to an undefeated season and a national title while breaking a number of records along the way in 2019. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His passer rating was also a ridiculous 202.0.
He earned the chance to be the No. 1 pick on the field, but his attitude through the pre-draft process has been great and there's no reason for the Cincinnati Bengals to look elsewhere at the top of the draft.