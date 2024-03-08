Joe Biden's Reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union Outfit Was Hilarious
President Joe Biden gave the State of the Union address on Thursday night. It was a rowdy affair as an amped-up Biden contended with a crowd full of Republican hecklers, most notably Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, who repeatedly ignored Speaker Mike Johnson's request to show decorum during the speech.
In addition to being vocal throughout the evening, Greene also wore a MAGA hat and matching bright red blazer. So not only did Greene wear a hat to the State of the Union, but it was merch. Autographed merch.
It was a look that elicited quite a reaction from Biden as he entered the chamber and walked to the floor. Here's a clip of him seeing Greene's look for the first time on Thursday night.
It's a mix of horror and amusement. The kind of face one might make when a toddler jumps out from behind a curtain and shouts "boo!" You know how you act surprised because they're trying to get a reaction out of you, but you could see the curtain moving and their feet were visible the moment you walked into the room? Sometimes you just have to play along and simply pretend to be shocked is enough to make them feel like they've accomplished something.
There's just nothing quite like American politics.