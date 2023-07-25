Joe Biden's New Dog Has Bitten An Unbelievable Amount of People
By Kyle Koster
The New York Post is out with another scoop that you just know had them salivating this morning and it involves the dog troubles of President Joe Biden. If you're thinking hey this sounds familiar I remember hearing something about a First Dog who had developed the taste for human flesh, it's important to know that this is a different dog and is sinking its teeth into way more people.
President Biden’s nearly 2-year-old German shepherd Commander bit seven people in a four-month period after former first dog Major was ousted from the White House over similar aggressive behavior, according to internal Secret Service communications reviewed by The Post.
The shocking spate of incidents involving Commander — none of them previously known — mirrors attacks involving Major, who the White House says was given to family friends after biting many Secret Service members in 2021.
No matter which side of the aisle one sits, that's just a tremendous amount of people for a dog to be biting. Once the number of incidents becomes a round number, that's a pretty fair sign there's trouble. The Post points out that this may not be a full accounting of Commander's reign of terror as the documents don't cover the totality of the 15 months he's been in the White House. So it's entirely possible we could be dealing with double-digits here. Only Commander knows the truth and he speaks dog so it's going to be tough to get to the bottom of it all.
At this point, ol' Major must be simply incredulous. He was dispatched to live in a nice farm downstate for far, far less. He told them it could be worse and to be careful what they wished for but did they listen? No, they did not.
The next press briefing should be a good time and full of dog-biting questions. Like, is Commander going for the record here? Is there an office pool where they're trying to see how many he can get on his ledger before he gets the boot? Someone's going to eventually answer after declining comment for the Post piece.
UPDATE: The White House has issued a comment.