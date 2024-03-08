Joe Biden Ignores Marjorie Taylor Green In a MAGA Hat
Marjorie Taylor Green showed up to the State of the Union address on Thursday wearing an all red ensemble and topped it off with a MAGA hat. It was definitely not a desperate cry for attention, I don't know why you'd assume that. As Joe Biden entered the House of Representatives and greeted friends and colleagues, Green tried to get the president's attention. Biden reacted then ignored her antics.
Here's video:
That's actually a hilarious reaction, and probably how most people feel when the encounter MTG.
As he continued to greet well-wishers, Green attempted to confront Biden and he ignored her:
Probably the right move from Biden. I'm sure she was attempting to troll him somehow and there was no upside in engaging.
I'll be honest, I didn't know they were allowed to wear hats on the floor of the House or Senate. Especially not during the State of the Union. That said, I'm not a a congressional historian or dress code expert.