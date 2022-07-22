Roundup: Joe Biden Has COVID; Bo Jackson Helped Pay For Uvalde Funerals; Georgia Gives Kirby Smart Huge New Deal
Biden says he is "doing well," working after testing positive for COVID ... Ricky Martin's nephew withdraws sexual harassment claim ... Amazon to buy primary health-care provider One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion ... Jason McCourty joining "Good Morning Football" team ... Why we need Chris Russo ... Kyler Murray gets $230.5 million deal ... Ex-cop sentenced in George Floyd killing ... Kate McKinnon explains why she left SNL ... Italy really struggling with heat wave ... Stocks surged again on Thursday ... Tech giants are lowering expectations ... "Top Gun: Maverick" keeps rolling at the box office ... Kirby Smart lands $100 million deal from Georgia ... Browns work out Josh Rosen, A.J. McCarron ... Bo Jackson donated $170k to help pay for Uvalde funerals ...
Bold fantasy football predictions for 2022 [CBS Sports]
Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray's hands [Sports Illustrated]
These seven MLB storylines stand out as second half begins [Yahoo Sports]
MLB's three true outcomes are down for the first time in 17 years. Why? [The Athletic]
The true costs of inflation in small town Texas [The New Yorker]
We need Chris Russo on that wall [The Big Lead]
Here's the raw video of Donald Trump getting upset as he tried to record his January 7th message about the election being certified.
Don't Worry Darling trailer released.
Nancy Pelosi learning from the absolute best in comedy.
Noah Lyles broke the American record in the 200 meters.
Foo Fighters -- "Learn to Fly"