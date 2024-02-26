Joe Biden Updates Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations While Eating Ice Cream
On Monday, Joe Biden went for some ice cream. Hey, even presidents deserve a treat every once in a while, right? During his ice cream shop trip, a reporter asked for an update on Israel's war in Gaza. Biden obliged with an answer, but it did seem odd to deliver the news while holding a cone.
Here's the video:
So he's delivering what seems like the good news of an impending ceasefire, but you can tell he just really wants to take a bite of his cone. That's where his main focus is. And, you know what, I get it.
That said, that is some pretty solid multitasking there. It should dispel any notion that the 81-year-old Biden is too old to be president. Right?
But seriously folks, the debate raging over the age of the two candidates is getting a bit ridiculous. Biden is 81, Donald Trump is 77. They're both old men who look and sound like old men and do old men things. The age of the candidates shouldn't be the determining factor because, again, they're both ancient by normal presidential standards.
Whoever wins would be the oldest president ever inaugurated. This is the path we've chosen as a country and we should probably get over it.