The Miz Unleashes Fiery Pitch Recruiting J.J. Watt to the Cleveland Browns
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 19, 2021, 2:43 PM EST
J.J, Watt is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Houston Texans set him free last week. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has tons of options now, as a number of playoff teams could use him. If you ask WWE superstar The Miz, there's only one team for Watt: the Cleveland Browns.
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin was on ESPN's SportsNation on Friday and the die-hard Browns fan offered a passionate pitch to Watt. Check it out:
That was some great work from one of the best promo guys in professional wrestling. It comes in the wake of reports Watt is seriously considering the Browns. And why wouldn't he? Cleveland went 11-5 this season and won a playoff game for the first time in 25 years. They have a franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield, an abundance of skill position talent and an edge rusher worthy of being paired with Watt in Myles Garrett. The Browns are well-positioned to compete for a Super Bowl title.
I truly can't believe I actually typed that last sentence, but it's true.
The Miz's pitch was awesome but the practical side of things should convince Watt that the Browns are one of his best options.