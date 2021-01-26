JJ Redick Trade Destinations
By Liam McKeone | Jan 26, 2021, 6:10 PM EST
Everyone's favorite journeyman sharpshooter could be on the move again. Shams Charania reports the New Orleans Pelicans have been taking calls for JJ Redick along with Lonzo Ball and are open to moving both.
Given Redick's age and the youth of the Pelicans, it was expected they would at least shop him around this season. Maybe not this quickly, but a 5-10 start is a surefire way to get those wheels turning.
Redick has gotten off to a slower start than usual this season, shooting only 30 percent from deep while averaging eight points a night. But this is a man who has made a career out of reliable shooting, and it will likely come around. When it does, he has value for everybody. The Pelicans won't ask a lot for Redick, but they'll want something better than a second-round pick. Here are four teams that could especially use his services and might be willing to strike a deal.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are in an ever-present state of needing more shooting. Such is life when your team is built around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Why not bring Redick back for a Round 2? Daryl Morey is not shy about making trades and the Sixers have some back-end roster guys the Pelicans may consider. Redick won't play big minutes with Seth Curry already on the roster, but each little bit helps -- especially when the Sixers currently lead the conference and are shaping up to be a legitimate championship contender under Doc Rivers.
Orlando Magic
Another former Redick team! Let's bring this thing full circle. The Magic need someone, anyone, who can shoot the rock at even an average level. Redick can certainly do that. The Magic have all of their assets given their complete lack of movement on the trade market over the last four years and their second-round picks might actually end up in the top 40, which means it's worth considering if the Pelicans can't find anything better. Redick can teach Cole Anthony how to spot-up shoot like a pro. Orlando seems hell-bent on ending up with the eight seed in the Eastern Conference again, so may as well bring back an old friend to help out.
Los Angeles Lakers
If the Pelicans find Redick's market to be extremely shallow, anybody can be in the mix. Even the Lakers. They don't care about hanging on to the few draft picks they have left for the near future after the Anthony Davis trade because they have LeBron James, and when you have LeBron James, you go all-in, all the time. Redick wouldn't fit well with their defense-first mentality, but could certainly provide an offensive boost in those middle-of-the-week games that no one cares about but the best teams need to win for seeding purposes. And it seems like LeBron and Redick would be pals. Two old men by NBA standards. You can't rule the Lakers out of anything when it comes to improving on the margins.
Dallas Mavericks
JJ Redick has somehow never played for the Dallas Mavericks. I really thought he had. But I was wrong. Time to fix that! The Mavs have run into some injury trouble and are thus middle of the pack in terms of 3-point shooting in the NBA this year. That won't do if their goal is to make a deeper playoff run than their first-round exit in the bubble last season. Redick would help out in the interim while everyone gets healthy and could provide some valuable spacing come playoff time, even if he leaks points on the other end of the floor at this point in his career. Give Luka Doncic all the help he can get, folks.