Jimmy Johnson Adjusted His Belt Before He Was Inducted Into Cowboys Ring of Honor
Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor during halftime of Saturday's Cowboys - Lions game. It was a long time coming for the two-time Super Bowl winner, but as with any great coach, adjustments were made up until the very last second. In this case, it was Johnson tightening his belt right before he was called onto the field to be honored.
Once the proper notch was found, Johnson joined other former Cowboys greats on the field for a short, but sweet ceremony where he got a new jacket, a silver bowl and one final, triumphant, "how 'bout them Cowboys!?"
Johnson took over in Dallas in 1989 and went 1-15. By 1993 the Cowboys went 13-3 and won their first Super Bowl since 1977. Johnson finished his time in Dallas a year later with a 44-36 record and two Super Bowl victories. Then he took some time off before coaching the Miami Dolphins where he stayed for four seasons.
He's been working for the NFL on FOX ever since while those around the Cowboys tried to mend the fences between himself and Jerry Jones that it would take to get him welcome back to Dallas as he was tonight. The lesson? Never stop making adjustments.