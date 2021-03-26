It's a Bad Day to Be Jimmy Garoppolo or Sam Darnold
The Miami Dolphins are sending their No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. A layman familiar with the draft's blueprints this year would understand that there is a quarterback gold rush at the top. Hell, Mel Kiper Jr. had the first four picks being used on signal-callers.
So this would seem to be bad news for Jimmy Garoppolo, who was oh so close to a Super Bowl crown less than 14 months ago and is now in an awkward spot. The Niners wouldn't be trading up for a non-quarterback this early. At the very least they're getting the valuable third pick on the appearance of taking one of the talented arms with the hopes of making a draft-night move.
On the other hand, Garoppolo can take some solace in this. An unnamed source tells Schefter that this is another Jimmy G year. A statement that might carry a bit more weight if it were on the record.
And even then, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reminds us of these gems:
There's no sugar-coating it. Today is a bad day to be Garoppolo, as it's a bad day to be Sam Darnold. The Eagles were considering moving up to No. 3 to select Zach Wilson but now have apparently decided they can't get him there, meaning he's bound for the Jets. Darnold has likely already had to make his peace with this before today but still ... not great. The bright side for Darnold is that, right now, no one from the organization has gone on background with what promises to be a freezing-cold take.