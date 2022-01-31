Jimmy Garoppolo Likely Ended His 49ers Tenure With a Horrid Interception
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers might be over, after he led the team to a loss in the NFC Championship Game. The Niners fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17, and the defeat was punctuated by a patented awful Jimmy G interception. When his team needed him the most, Garoppolo reverted to his worst form.
After the Rams got a field goal to take a 20-17 lead, the Niners got the ball at their 25-yard line with 1:46 to go. They needed a field goal to send the game into overtime. On third and 13, Garoppolo dropped back and immediately faced pressure from Von Miller and Aaron Donald. Rather than throw the ball away, or take a sack, Garoppolo tried to make a play. He made a backhanded flip towards JaMycal Hasty, but the running back couldn't secure the ball and Travin Howard intercepted it.
Here's the play:
That's just a horrid interception, one of the worst we've seen this year. What, exactly, was he doing? I understand he was trying to make a play, but eat that ball and live to fight another day. Even if you face fourth and 15, there's always the chance of a blown coverage, or a pass interference. An interception ends the game.
I'd honestly be shocked in Garoppolo was back in San Francisco next year. He has one season and $26.95 million left on the massive, five-year, $137.5 million deal he signed in 2018. The 49ers spent considerable resources to draft Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and they didn't do that for him to sit behind Jimmy G.
It's fitting that Garoppolo's time with the 49ers likely ended with an interception.