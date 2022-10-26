Jimmy Butler Did Not Troll Anyone By Taking Pictures With Long Hair
Jimmy Butler had long hair over the summer. It was fake. Everyone knew it was fake because his hair had been short and then one day it was long, which is not the way hair works. And that's fine. Butler then wore his long hair to media day and got his picture taken so that he would have long hair in all NBA promotional materials throughout the season. The plan worked and even amused most people.
This will continue to make people do a double-take or chuckle for as long as those pictures show up of Butler promoting upcoming games for the 1-3 Miami Heat. And this was the plan all along according to Brian Windhorst.
All apologies to Windy, but this is not trolling, which is a word that keeps getting thrown around with this Butler hair situation. Here's how Butler described his thought process on media day.
"I really don't know. I never really thought about it. I'm just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked."
Did it work though? Was there anyone mad online about Jimmy Butler's hair? Anyone at all? This is not trolling.
Trolling is antagonizing. It's trying to get a reaction out of someone with an intentional act that they would be bothered by. No one is bothered by these pictures. Confused? Maybe. Amused? Possibly. Truly bothered? Not a chance.
The only person actually being trolled here might be me and that's by people who keep saying Jimmy Butler is somehow trolling people. All he did was the NBA version of Burt Reynolds putting on the big yellow hat on Celebrity Jeopardy.
Get it? It's funny because the hair is longer than his usual hair.