You're Not an Elite NFL Quarterback Until Jim Nantz Does Play-by-Play Golf Commentary on Your Phone
Jim Nantz has called more than his fair share of memorable golf shots. Tiger Woods' win for the ages In 1997. Phil Mickelson's first time in 2004. The list is long and illustrious. But one does not simply roll out of bed and ascend the broadcast tower to drop iconic narration without putting in the required work. A training program that apparently includes taking celebrities' phones and giving voice to their drives, approaches, and putts.
The Ringer's Kevin Clark got to the bottom of this great tidbit on his Slow News Day podcast, revealing Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, other quarterbacks, and even a few journalists are among those who have gotten the full Nantz treatment.
That's just what happens when you live near Pebble Beach. And have a replica of the course's iconic 7th hole in your backyard. And are one of, if not the most recognized sports play-by-play voices of the last 40 years.
Tom Brady. Peyton Manning. Ben Roethlisberger.Joe Montana. Justin Herbert. One of these things is not like the others — yet.
Important journalism here by Clark. I think I speak for everyone when I say someone needs to take it to the next level and get their hands on this footage.
Consider this an open invitation to any celebrity swinging through my neck of the woods to stop by my house so I can write a blog about you while you sit in the room. Like the Nantz thing but way, way worse.