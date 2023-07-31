Jim Irsay Should Probably Stay Off Twitter
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay can be a bit of a loose cannon. He's been known to spout off on Twitter from time to time and he usually gets himself into trouble. Given his latest controversy, he might want to just shut down his account.
Last week, as NFL running backs were publicly voicing their displeasure with their treatment by owners, Irsay hopped onto Twitter and posted the following:
He basically told the league's running backs to pipe down. That didn't sit with with his own star running back, Jonathan Taylor. Taylor was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing, and he's entering the final season of his four-year, $7.8 million rookie contract. He wants to get paid but the Colts don't appear inclined to give him a new deal.
Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, quote-tweeted Irsay with the following:
Then, when NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said he hoped the relationship between the two sides could be repaired, Kawa said the following:
Two days later, Taylor requested a trade from the Colts. Irsay has said the team will not honor that request. Now the team is contemplating putting Taylor on the non-football injury list, claiming he had a back issue when he entered camp.
This whole situation is a mess and Irsay made it worst.
Here's the thing, Irsay never had to tweet anything about the league's running backs. He never had to go public with any comment of any kind. It was monumentally stupid especially considering he had a running back about to hit free agency. Instead, he popped off and is now looking like the villain.
Jim, stop tweeting.