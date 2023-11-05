Here's the Totally Normal Handshake Between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Walters
By Kyle Koster
Michigan toyed with Purdue in Ann Arbor last night and even allowed a backdoor cover to be gracious hosts yet remained unblemished on the year headed into a huge game against Penn State next week. It was cathartic for the Wolverines to be on the football field, as it always is, while the NCAA investigation into allegedly illegal sign-stealing and whatever the hell else Connor Stalions got up to continues.
Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters was the most clear-eyed and open about what's going on in the leadup to Saturday night's game saying that they're not exactly allegations, actually more of some things that happened backed up by video evidence.
So no one involved expected he and Jim Harbaugh, noted bad handshaker, to have a nice warm moment at midfield after the final whistle. And guess what, they very much did not care spend even a split-second more than was required. Here's the fly-by, which both parties seemed to be perfectly happy about.
The best part of this is Harbaugh in the postgame suggesting that this was a totally normal shake because, for him, that's probably true.
Shakeologists have to be happy that Michigan still has James Franklin and Ryan Day on the schedule. Both of those contests could go either way so the event horizon is wide-open for more midfield ice and daggers.