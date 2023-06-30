Miraculously Timed Inning-Ending Grounder Saves Chip Caray From Jim Edmonds
By Kyle Koster
The St. Louis Cardinals continued their disappointing season last night by allowing themselves to get crushed by the Houston Astros. With the score at 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Bally Sports Midwest's broadcasting crew of Chip Caray and Jim Edmonds were tasked with filling time and the conversation turned to people reaching out to the former Cardinals centerfielder and saying they really love baseball in their area. These people apparently frequently use Edmonds as a sounding board to complain about how they changed racially insensitive team names and find a willing audience.
“I’m still shocked that we’ve changed so much as a whole that we’re not allowed to have the Cleveland Indians anymore — the Guardians. And I’m saying that, too because my wife is partial Native American, Indian and, you know, I just, I always thought it was kind of a cool thing," Edmonds said. "Not a bad thing to have a team named after, the Indians or vice versa, whatever, the Washington Redskins. All that stuff.”
It's his opinion and he's certainly entitled to it. It was also a surprising grenade for Caray to handle. Luckily the play-by-play man was saved by a perfectly timed inning-ending groundball to second base.
There are no shortage of headlines about this moment around right-wing media this morning claiming that the "wokes" were "triggered" because you can find tweets about anything, but I don't know how accurate those are. It's not revelatory to discover a lot of people share Edmonds' opinions. But it is strange conversation to interject into an otherwise sleepy Thursday night broadcast and likely one that will not be revisited.