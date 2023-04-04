Jill Biden Cannot Be Serious About Inviting Iowa to the White House After Losing to LSU
Jill Biden was in attendance on Sunday to see LSU beat Iowa in the Women's National Championship game in Dallas. Then on Monday the First Lady spoke in Denver and floated an idea that might be more outrageous than the reaction to Angel Reese taunting Caitlin Clark by suggesting that LSU and Iowa both should be invited to the White House. Via ESPN:
"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game."
I'm not 100% certain this is unprecedented, but it feels that way. Angel Reese obviously felt the same way when she responded to the story on Twitter, calling it an all-caps joke.
Congresswoman Cori Bush agreed.
Let's just assume the First Lady was still riding high on the strong ratings news and got carried away trying to celebrate women's sports. Iowa lost. LSU earned this. Champions get to visit the White House. (Or at least get the invite.) It's one of the perks of winning.
Caitlin Clark will get all the attention and NIL stuff and will have plenty of opportunities to get an invite between her senior season and WNBA career. Besides, if you're going to invite a team for playing "such a good game" while losing a title, you're going to need a team with a much stronger case than Iowa.