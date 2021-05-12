Prepare For the Rise of Zach Wilson's Instagram Influencer Mom
The New York Jets took Zach Wilson with the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After shipping Sam Darnold out of town, Wilson is now the new face and future of the franchise. One thing he has that Darnold didn't is an influencer mom who is very active on Instagram.
Wilson's mother, Lisa, made an impression on fans during the Draft. According FOX News, she had over 10,000 followers at the time. She currently has 22.5K followers and counting. She posts about her family and recipes. Normal momfluencer stuff. Yesterday she went to Disneyland where it was very warm. She posted a ton of Instagram Stories, including one where she called Disney a "bunch of maskholes."
It will be interesting to see where the unfiltered momfluencer thing goes from here. Zach will have enough on his plate as he tries to lead the Jets to heights that haven't been reached since the Mark Sanchez era. If she sticks to stuff like this nearly nine-minute video of her cooking chicken inside a pumpkin (which is somehow not connected to the viral nonsense cooking videos that are so popular) then "The New York Media" will leave him alone about it.
The thing is, she doesn't need to do anything to get attention. Being extremely online is only going to encourage things like Craig Carton asking questions like this.
For comparison, Wilson has 237K followers and his girlfriend, Abbey, has 15k followers on Instagram. We shall see which of them even still has an account by the end of the season.