Zach Wilson Got Crushed on Extremely Late Hit From Will Anderson Jr.
By Liam McKeone
The New York Jets and Houston Texans faced off against each other on Sunday. It was, to put it nicely, a disgusting affair. Not only were there zero points scored in the first half by either side, there wasn't even something exciting like an interception or a turnover. Every single possession (except the Jets' kneeldown to end the half) ended with a punt. Bad football can be entertaining in a sicko way, but the Jets-Texans game was boring football for the first 30 minutes and nothing good could be said about it.
Things heated up quickly in the second half, fortunately. New York received the ball to start the second half and immediately marched down the field to score. Houston gave the ball right back by going three-and-out. The Jets looked like they were going to sputter out around midfield again after a second-and-10 incompletion from Zach Wilson fell way incomplete-- but Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. decided to help them out by absolutely belting Wilson way after he let go of the ball. It was one of the later hits we've seen all year, and Wilson got smoked.
That one had to hurt. What a brain fart from Anderson. Defenders should always try to avoid giving out free yards, obviously, but it's especially paramount with this Wilson-led offense that can barely get out of its own way normally. No need to give them any more help than is necessary.
Anderson learned this lesson immediately as the Jets went on to score their second touchdown of the day, largely thanks to the 15 yards he personally gifted them.