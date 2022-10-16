Everyone Confused After Jets Were Called For an Unsportsmanlike Penalty That Gifted the Packers a First Down
The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers engaged in a very Thursday Night Football-esque first quarter on Sunday afternoon. The teams combined for 81 yards and three first downs. On the Packers second-best drive of the quarter they gained 15 of their 24 yards on a penalty that confused everyone and the Packers basically managed two three-and-outs on one drive thanks to the referees.
Aaron Rodgers badly underthrew Aaron Jones down the sideline on third-and-six and the Packers punt team took the field, but before they could do anything, a mysterious unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on the Jets... sideline? No one seemed to know what happened. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen were lost and Jets coach Robert Saleh was shown looking for answers, but it doesn't appear anyone ever got any.
Maybe we will never know.