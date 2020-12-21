The Jets May Have Just Lost Trevor Lawrence With a Pointless Win
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 20, 2020, 7:43 PM EST
The New York Jets just beat the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 taking home their first win of the season. By winning that meaningless game and improving their record to 1-13 they may have just fundamentally altered the future of their franchise. They've very possibly ruined their chance to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are now both 1-13 and the relevant tiebreaker would be strength of schedule. Using that metric, the Jaguars would be awarded the top pick and the Jets would drop to No. 2.
Lawrence is the best quarterback to come out of college in quite some time. He'll be a game-changer for whichever franchise drafts him. He's big, has a huge arm, can move, is accurate and has a championship pedigree. He won a national title as a true freshman and has led Clemson to the College Football Playoff in each of his three seasons. There's a reason teams were willing to tank for him.
There was no real point to the Jets winning on Sunday. Head coach Adam Gase will be gone after the season, a lot of the players will likely be out too as general manager Joe Douglas reshapes the roster to his liking. If a team is tanking, it should tank all the way. The win over the Rams was a huge mistake.
There are a few other potential franchise quarterbacks in the draft. Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance are all potential top 15 picks. But there's a wide gap between Lawrence and the rest of those guys.
Honestly, if the Jets land the second pick they should sell it off for a fortune to whoever falls in love with one of the other quarterbacks. Keep Sam Darnold and see if he can improve under a coach other than Gase. Look how Ryan Tannehill turned his career around after getting away from Gase. Darnold is far more talented than Tannehill and may just need help and someone who could develop him.
Unless a miracle happens, the Jets should be thinking about what to do at No. 2.