New York Jets Training Camp Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
America's new favorite team.
By The Big Lead
The New York Jets are the NFL world's newest object of fascination. They added Aaron Rodgers to the roster over the offseason for a fairly reasonable price and he's already given a couple of soundbites that make the Jets more interesting than they've been in years. This will only be compounded once the cameras start rolling for Hard Knocks; the NFL announced last week that Gang Green had been chosen as this year's focus for the docu-series.
All that added onto a pretty passionate, if disillusioned, fanbase means the Jets are now quite popular. It should therefore come as little surprise that their first round of training camp tickets sold out in mere minutes when they went on sale, as noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The fervor around the Jets makes one wonder-- how much does it cost to attend training camp and see America's hottest football team?
Jets Training Camp Tickets Price
There is no price because the tickets are free! As is the case with many NFL teams, fans are not charged to attend regular training camp practices. This means tickets are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In related news, the next round of tickets will become available on July 31 for camp on August 5 and August 6. After that one final round will be released to the public on August 7 for camp on August 16, August 17, and August 23. Fans who are not season ticket holders can access tickets on those dates via the team website.