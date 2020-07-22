Jets' Owner Woody Johnson Accused of Racist and Sexist Remarks While Acting as US Ambassador to UK
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 22 2020
Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets, is also currently acting as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. He is also being investigated for racist and sexist remarks which he apparently has not denied. Oh, and at the president's behest, he tried to use his connections to get a future British Open played at Donald Trump's Scottish golf course.
According to a CNN story, Johnson pushed back against events for Black History Month and International Women's Day. He has also held meetings at a private, men's only club and apparently makes it a habit to comment on the way women dress around the embassy. Via CNN:
Three sources said Johnson questioned why the Black community would want a separate month to celebrate Black history and argued that Black fathers didn't remain with their families and that was the "real challenge." One source said an official who heard the remarks was "stunned" and that the incident was documented and made known to both the OIG inspectors and a supervisor.
According to one source, at certain public events, Johnson would start his remarks by quipping about how many pretty women were present -- reducing them to decorative objects in a way a source described as "just sort of cringeworthy." Two sources said the ambassador indicated he preferred working with women, but he suggested that was because women were cheaper and worked harder than men.
The most damning part of the story is that Johnson didn't deny any of the allegations.
Asked about the specific allegations reported by CNN, Johnson did not deny them. He called it an "honor of a lifetime" to serve as ambassador and "to lead the talented, diverse team of the U.S. Mission to the United Kingdom." Johnson called the team "the best in diplomacy" adding, "I greatly value the extraordinary work that each and every member of the team does to strengthen and deepen our vital alliance."
It will be interesting to see what - if anything - the NFL does about these allegations. Based on the issues with women in this story, it seems the Jets might be a good place for the NFL to start looking into the corporate cultures of all their teams. Also, his apparent attitude towards black people might be of interest to some of the players on his team.