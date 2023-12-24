Jets Defenders Smack Referees in the Face During Sack Celebration
By Liam McKeone
The New York Jets are hosting the Washington Commanders on this fine Christmas Eve, a matchup that will almost certainly not convey the joy of the day. The Commanders got off to a particularly ugly start with Sam Howell throwing a pick on the second play of the game, leading to a Jets field goal. The next possession ended up even worse, remarkably, and also brought the audience the first gaffe of the holiday football games.
After getting the ball back, Washington was facing a third-and-seven and Howell got sacked by two Jets defenders. They popped up to celebrate the play with a choreographed celebration and accidentally popped a referee right in the kisser.
Since it was blatantly unintentional there was no flag thrown but it can't have felt good.
New York followed it up by blocking a punt and scoring a touchdown. A Merry Christmas for them so far. The Commanders... not so much.