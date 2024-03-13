Is Jessica Tarlov Married? Everything to Know About the Fox News Host's Relationship Status
By The Big Lead
Jessica Tarlov has become a rising star in political news media. The 40-year-old Democratic strategist has risen through the ranks at Fox News and now holds a prominent position on The Five, a show that airs at 5 p.m. ET on weekdays. Tarlov's role is to serve as the liberal balance to her conservative co-hosts. She currently rotates in and out of that spot with former congressman Harold Ford Jr.
Tarlov made her first appearance on Fox News in 2014 and quickly became a frequent guest on a number of shows. She was on Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Five, Outnumbered, Fox & Friends, Watters World, Kennedy and Hannity. In January of 2022 she was added to the cast of The Five, rotating with Ford. Given her prominent position on a huge news network, many have wondered if Tarlov is in a relationship. What follows is everything we could find about her marital status.
Is Jessica Tarlov In a Relationship?
Tarlov is married to hedge fund executive Brian McKenna. The two were neighbors and met during the pandemic. Tarlov does not have an Instagram account but photos of the couple and their daughter Cleo are abundant online. On January 10, 2024, Tarlov announced she was expecting the couple's second child, a girl, in April.
How Long Have They Been Together?
Tarlov and McKenna met at the height of the pandemic when they were neighbors in New York City. She announced the couple's engagement on the air in April of 2021. The couple was married within weeks and their daughter Cleo arrived in December of 2021.
What to Know About Brian McKenna
Tarlov and McKenna seem to be intensely private about their personal lives. She will occasionally post photos of her daughter to Twitter and McKenna makes appearances in them. We found one photo from their June 2021 wedding and it was posted by an attendee.
Do Jessica Tarlov And Brian McKenna Have Kids?
Tarlov and McKenna do have a child, a girl named Cleo who was born in December of 2021. She is currently expected a second girl, and is due in April of 2024. She announced her second pregnancy during an episode of The Five.
Tarlov's first pregnancy was revealed awkwardly on an episode of The Five in September of 2021. Co-host Dana Perino essentially outed the pregnancy, not knowing that Tarlov had yet to announce it publicly. It led to an awkward exchange where Perino said, "You've got something new coming." Tarlov replied, "And now the audience knows" before announcing she was pregnant. Perino apparently believed the news was public. The rest of the show's co-host laughed at the uncomfortable situation. It seems all was good in the end as Perino later posted a picture of the two smiling after the encounter, and Tarlov replied with a joke.
Jessica Tarlov Has Famous Family Members
Tarlov is the daughter of Mark Tarlov, an attorney and movie producer. When in college he wrote speeches for Warren Burger, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Tarlov then went on to become an attorney and later a movie producer. He was best known for movies like Christine, Serial Mom, Copycat and The Man Who Knew Too Little. He also directed the movies Simply Irresistible and Temptation. Mark died of cancer on July 31, 2021.
Tarlov's sister is actress Molly Tarlov who has had several TV roles. She is best known for playing Sadie Saxton on the MTV series Awkward. The series ran for five seasons and 89 episodes. Over her career she has appeared on shows like iCarly, Gravity, and Huge, and in movies like Simply Irresistible and Everlasting. She is married to Alexander Noyes who was a former drummer of Honor Society and the Jonas Brothers.