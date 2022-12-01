Jerry Stackhouse Goes Nuclear on Referees, Gets Ejected and Escorted Off Court by Security
Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse is the head coach of the Vanderbilt basketball program and has been for the last three years. It is understandable if you did not know that as the Commodores have finished below .500 in two of three seasons with Stackhouse at the helm. Things are looking up, though, as Vandy finished 19-17 last season (their most wins since 2016-17) and earned an NIT bid.
Last night, Stackhouse's squad faced off against VCU and the head coach earned himself an ejection in the second half. Emphasis on earned. Because this man got his money's worth, visibly yelling "f--- you" to the referees and needed to be held back by his entire staff and a security guard.
I mean, if you're gonna get ejected, you may as well do the damn thing. Stackhouse certainly did.
If you're wondering how a head coach got mad enough to get himself tossed in a three-point game with eight minutes to go, this might've been why.
Weak for sure and Stackhouse probably only got more mad when he was T'd up for expressing his opinion on the call. But as entertaining as this is, Vanderbilt ended up losing by five and may have avoided the loss if Stackhouse were on the sideline. Gotta have more situational awareness.