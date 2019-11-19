Jerry Jones: We Have to Feed Ezekiel Elliott By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jerry Jones made his regular appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. With the Cowboys having won three of their last four games, what could there possibly be for Jones to complain about? Not enough touches for Ezekiel Elliott, obviously.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “Listen, I want to be real clear about something. Zeke is one of the best football players in the National Football League. And it makes no sense not to be trying to get the ball to Zeke or get the plays in and around Zeke.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2019

While the Cowboys have been winning, Elliott has only averaged 18 carries for 46 yards the last two weeks. With Dallas sitting in first place in the NFC East, there's really only one reason for Jones to complain right now.

Less than three months ago, Jones gave Elliott a 6-year, $90 million contact extension. Zeke is the highest-paid running back in the NFL and Jones obviously thinks he should be given a workload to match, no matter the results.

Meanwhile, over the last three weeks Dak Prescott, who does not have a hefty new contract, has thrown nine touchdown passes and vaulted himself back into serious MVP consideration.

Lamar Jackson is your new favorite at +140 odds to win the NFL MVP at Caesars Sportsbook.



It's the first time this season he's been the favorite.



Russell Wilson +200

Aaron Rodgers +900

Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott 10-1

Kirk Cousins 15-1

Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey 20-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) November 18, 2019

Is Jones really that opposed to paying Dak or does he just really love Zeke that much? As long as the Cowboys are winning, he should just be happy everyone is getting along.