Jerry Jones: We Have to Feed Ezekiel Elliott
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19 2019
Jerry Jones made his regular appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. With the Cowboys having won three of their last four games, what could there possibly be for Jones to complain about? Not enough touches for Ezekiel Elliott, obviously.
While the Cowboys have been winning, Elliott has only averaged 18 carries for 46 yards the last two weeks. With Dallas sitting in first place in the NFC East, there's really only one reason for Jones to complain right now.
Less than three months ago, Jones gave Elliott a 6-year, $90 million contact extension. Zeke is the highest-paid running back in the NFL and Jones obviously thinks he should be given a workload to match, no matter the results.
Meanwhile, over the last three weeks Dak Prescott, who does not have a hefty new contract, has thrown nine touchdown passes and vaulted himself back into serious MVP consideration.
Is Jones really that opposed to paying Dak or does he just really love Zeke that much? As long as the Cowboys are winning, he should just be happy everyone is getting along.