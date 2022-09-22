Jerry Jones Wants a Quarterback Controversy Between Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush surprised everybody this past Sunday, completing 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in his second NFL start. More importantly, he led the Dallas Cowboys to their first victory on the year and inspired hope that all is not lost with Dak Prescott sidelined for at least another month.
Rush's quality play has led to the predictable spate of overreactions. Like if the Cowboys now have a QB controversy between Rush and Prescott. Prescott looked horrible, as did the rest of Dallas' offense, in Week 1. Some onscreen pundits wondered if the team played better due to the presence of Rush.
The quest for content is never-ending and that's what you can chalk all this talk up to. Jerry Jones decided to feed into the whole situation when talking to media on Thursday and said he'd love a QB controversy, going so far as to say he'd walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well the team would have a decision to make.
Through the lens that any NFL team is lucky to have one good quarterback, much less two, Jones certainly is not lying. But the guys in the locker room know exactly what he's doing and laughed it off.
There won't be a QB controversy in Dallas even if Rush wins every game until Prescott is back. But if Prescott comes back and is bad, well... The conversation can certainly be revisited.