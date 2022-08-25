Jerry Jones Continues to Talk About Glory Holes
Jerry Jones has carte blanche to do whatever he wants and far be it from me to stand in his way. But if it hasn't been mentioned to him before, it might be worth taking 30 seconds or so out of the not-so-busy day to glean a full understanding of all the possible meanings "glory hole" can take on. Perhaps that would lead to him selecting different language. Or perhaps not because h'e the owner of an NFL team and what's even the point if you can't march to the beat of your own drum?
He participated in the First Take circus down in Dallas this morning, at one point regaling the desk about the time he awoke one Monday morning and discovered a glory hole. Which is either a hole full of glory or something found in a truck stop with showers.
This, of course, is not the first time Jones has thrown the term around and forced anyone who hears it to almost say something but then not say something.
Is it possible he knows what he's doing? Is this an elaborate bit? Whatever's going on, there's a palpable sense of newfound respect growing around here. Whether he's pulling this off on strength of ultimate confidence or flat-out obliviousness, the end result is the same: we're all chasing that sweet, sweet Glory Hole SEO traffic.