Jerry Jones Doesn't Think Broncos' QB Situation Was Any Worse Than Cowboys' QB Situation
By Liam McKeone | Dec 1, 2020, 10:39 AM EST
The Denver Broncos were forced to start a practice squad receiver at quarterback this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after the three actual quarterbacks on their roster were all declared ineligible to play following violations of COVID-19 protocol. It went... as expected. Denver lost by the score of 31-3. Kendall Hinton, the practice squad WR-turned-QB in question, looked as expected for a guy who hadn't played quarterback since college.
It was a big ol' disaster for the Broncos and something that really could have happened to any team in this coronavirus season. Jerry Jones, however, does not possess much sympathy. Asked about it during his weekly radio radio appearance, the Dallas Cowboys owner voiced his belief that the Broncos didn't have it worse than the Cowboys in regards to the QB shuffling forced to take place.
Extremely rude to Ben DiNucci, who managed to get drafted as a quarterback. Hinton did his best but there's a reason he went undrafted and then switched to receiver.
Now, the Cowboys have undoubtedly been snakebitten at quarterback this year. Dak Prescott appeared on the verge of the season of his life before suffering a brutal injury that sidelined him all year. Andy Dalton missed games after getting concussed in relief of Prescott. The one game DiNucci started was ugly.
But obviously it isn't as bad as Denver's situation. They found out less than 24 hours before gametime they wouldn't have any quarterbacks available. When any team is forced to ask the NFL, with a straight face, if a position coach could play quarterback, the situation is indeed dire. Dallas being forced to start a seventh-round rookie is tough, but we've seen that before. Denver turning to a receiver to start at QB on gameday? Not so much.
A very Jerry Jones comment, but one that might miff his players. Especially DiNucci.