No One Tell FOX News the Patriots New Woke Coach Actually Infiltrated Organization in 2008
Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots earlier this week. Not only did Mayo replace legendary coach Bill Belichick, but he became the first Black head coach in the team's history. During his introductory press conference, he admitted that he sees color and acknowledged the existence of racism, which got him labeled as "woke." They even talked about it on FOX News's late-afternoon roundtable, The Five.
We can all imagine what was said, but the chyrons were truly inspired. Especially "READY FOR SOME WOKENESS?!," which is an obvious nod to the Monday Night Football lyrics from the now-cancelled Hank Williams Jr. Though maybe the best part of the "new Patriots coach" bringing his "liberal agenda" to the team is that he actually infiltrated the organization more than a decade ago. Wait until people find out just how deep this really goes.
Mayo was actually drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Having spent such a high draft pick (#10 overall!) you would think the team would have figured out he was woke before picking him, but they instead were blinded by the fact that he was an All-SEC performer at Tennessee.
They then allowed Mayo to remain in the locker room as a player for years as he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, made two Pro Bowls and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He finally retired after the 2015 season, which was the same season when a MAGA hat showed up in Tom Brady's locker. Coincidence? You tell me.
Mayo eventually returned to the Patriots as the inside linebackers coach in 2019. A year later Brady mysteriously left the organization after nearly two decades. Another coincidence? It certainly makes you think.
With Brady out of the way, Mayo only had to wait out Bill Belichick so he would have his chance to completely take over the organization. In order to get the job he jumped over offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien who guided the team to an NFL-worst 13.9 points per game this season. And I'm not even sure Matt Patricia, another Belichick disciple who had just helped the Philadelphia Eagles finish a historically embarrassing collapse, got an interview. Outrageous.
And now the Patriots have a woke coach. Will the NFL - or more importantly, we as a society - ever recover?