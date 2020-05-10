Jeremy Schaap's Mother Day Tribute On 'Outside the Lines' Gave Me Goosebumps
By Brian Giuffra | May 10 2020
Mother's Day is special for many reasons, primary of which is it reminds us to be thankful for the woman who brought us into the world.
For professional athletes, those women typically play a paramount role in their athletic development, adding an extra element of gratitude for those who make it to the top. It's the reason we see pros buy their moms houses or cars. It's the reason they hug their moms after winning an important game or tournament or why their moms hug them after they lose. Moms know what it took for their child to reach those heights and athletes know their mom is the reason they're in that position. That bond is special.
That was the background Jeremy Schaap used to frame a Mother's Day tribute on Outside the Lines today. Using sports as a vehicle, he perfectly encapsulated how sports celebrates mothers year round, but explained how this year is different than any other in our history because the real heroes now are the mothers on the front line, not athletes we used to see on TV. It's a well-crafted tribute and I absolutely got goosebumps watching it.
Sports will return, players will hug their mothers again in the future and mothers will hug their children after winning a big tournament. But this year is about celebrating the mothers who are helping keep our country running during this difficult time. As Schaap said, "these are the heroes we need," and today is a reminder of how lucky we all are to have them.