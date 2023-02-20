Jeremy Peña's Arms Are Insane at Spring Training
Every year when professional athletes show up to their various trianing camps and the stories start about how many guys are in the best shape of their lives. Take Cody Bellinger who hired a personal trainer this year and took up Lagree Pilates with hopes that he would recapture his MVP form with the Chicago Cubs this year. Or Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña whose arms currently look like they belong on an anime version of The Rock.
Can we please enhance that image?
Once more.
Tree trunks would have trouble making eye contact. Peña looks like he could show up to the set of Predator in 1986, win an arm wrestling contest with the entire cast and then punch the alien so hard there would never be a sequel.
Peña hit 22 home runs last season, won a Gold Glove, won ALCS MVP and World Series MVP. All as a 25-year old rookie. Just wait until he discovers pilates.