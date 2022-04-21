Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth; A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX; Jay Wright Retires
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX ... UK courts approve extradition of Julian Assange ... Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child ... Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft ... Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl found not guilty of murder ... Netflix threatening password sharing crackdown ... Russia very mad about players getting banned from Wimbledon ... No abnormalities found in China plane crash ... Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of instigating fights and violence ... More U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine ... Stocks rose on Wednesday despite huge Netflix drop ... Florida lawmakers pass bill aimed at punishing Disney ... Season 3 cast for "The Challenge: All Stars" announced ... Rudy Giuliani unmasked on "The Masked Singer" ... Jay Wright shocked college basketball by retiring ... Shohei Ohtani made history on Wednesday ...
Monica McNutt followed her love for basketball to the best of both worlds [Sports Illustrated]
Who was right? Was it wrong? Revisiting the results of iconic Rom-Coms [The Ringer]
The Yellowstone Empire: How Taylor Sheridan struck TV gold by reinventing the Western [Variety]
A look at the new pitch type sweeping the baseball world [Yahoo Sports]
Grading the 2018 college basketball coaching hires after four years [CBS Sports]
So, what's going on with Gerrit Cole? [The Big Lead]
The Celtics took a 2-0 lead over the Nets.
Joel Embiid gave the Sixers a 3-0 lead over the Raptors.
Virtual reality football. What a world.
Pretty neat.
Eric B. & Rakim -- "I Ain't No Joke"