Jennifer Hudson Delivered an Incredible Tribute to Kobe Bryant Before the All-Star Game
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 16 2020
Jennifer Hudson gave an incredible performance Sunday evening before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. In a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, she sang "For All We Know" as photos of the two flashed behind her. It was a truly moving performance.
Check this out:
That was stunningly good and emotional. Given what Hudson has been through in her life, she was a perfect person to deliver that performance.
Before that, Magic Johnson led the arena in an eight-second moment of silence to honor Bryant and David Stern:
Dr. Dre also delivered a tribute to Bryant before the game tipped off:
Clearly it's an emotional night and Bryant is on the mind of everyone at the All-Star Game this year.