Roundup: Jennette McCurdy Releases Tell-All Book; Serena Williams to Retire; Mekhi Becton Likely Done for Season
Anne Heche in critical condition following car crash ... Jennette McCurdy released a tell-all book ... Serena Williams will retire after U.S. Open ... Joe Biden signs semiconductor bill into law ... Nasdaq fell for a third straight day ... Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards ... A review of "Tommy Guns" ... Amanda Seyfried lost out on lead role in "Wicked" ... Seyfried also regrets doing nude scenes when she was younger ... Mekhi Becton's season is likely over ... Roquan Smith has demanded a trade from the Bears ... Unvaccinated players still unable to play in Toronto ... NFL owners approve Broncos sale ... Mindy Kaling has never been happier ... Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca use was not an NFL drug violation ... Walmart might get into the streaming game ... Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas ...
A great moment.
The first trailer for Netflix's Do Revenge is out.
Manny Machado with a huge walk-off home run for the Padres.
Gorillaz -- "Feel Good Inc."