Roundup: Jenna Dewan Discusses Co-Parenting; Mike McCarthy Returning to Cowboys; Josh Giddey Won't Face Charges
Warriors coach Dejan Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack ... The Cowboys are bringing back Mike McCarthy ... U.S. strikes more Houthi targets in Yemen ... Donald Trump's second defamation trial is already crazy ... Ron DeSantis super PAC lays off employees ... Lawmakers make last-ditch effort for a Ukraine-border deal ... Jenna Dewan discussed co-parenting with Channing Tatum ... Josh Giddey won't face charges in investigation of relationship with underage girl ... Stock futures little changed after another losing day on Wall Street ... Mets to retire jerseys of Gooden, Strawberry ... ACC seeks to block Florida State from league affairs ... Browns fire offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt ... Eagles players want Nick Sirianni back ...
Alabama finally looks vulnerable [Sports Illustrated]
The absurdist dynamic power the 2024 NFL coaching carousel [The Ringer]
Grading the Indiana Pacers' trade for Pascal Siakam [CBS Sports]
In search of the Shanahan offense [Defector]
What is Jerry Jones thinking? [Yahoo Sports]
The Pacers vastly overpaid in trade for Pascal Siakam [The Big Lead]
Highlights of the Lakers blowout win over the Mavericks.
Goal of the year in any version of soccer?
The trailer for The Vince Staples Show is out.
Dolph Lundgren played "Celebrity True or False" with Rich Eisen.
Clearly someone finally heard Joe Exotic's music...
Green Day's Tre Cool discussed who he thinks the best drummer of all-time is.
OK Go -- "I Won't Let You Down"