Jeff Passan Horrifies Pablo Torre With Randy Arozarena/Macarena Mashup
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 20, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT
Sometimes you just have no idea what's coming when you listen to a podcast. Today, as I tuned in to listen to Pablo Torre's interview with Jeff Passan on ESPN Daily, I had no idea I'd be blasted back to 1996, or that I'd hear Passan singing. Safe to say, I was pretty shocked.
Passan unleashed a tune about Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena set to the tune of "Macarena" on Torre and it's safe to say the host was horrified.
Check it out:
Try and keep that out of your head every time Arozarena is at bat during the World Series. You will fail.
I think the best part of this clip is Torre completely no-selling his reaction and then Passan diving back in for a second rendition. Just blasting forward without a care in the world.
It is truly a wonderful piece of audio.