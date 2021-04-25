Jeff Legwold Ranks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones Low Amongst Prospects
The Jets appear smitten with Zach Wilson and the 49ers might have fallen for Mac Jones (maybe) but Jeff Legwold isn't completely bought into the hype. The ESPN NFL writer placed them low in his NFL Draft prospect rankings and behind fellow top quarterback prospects Trey Lance and Justin Fields.
Legwold ranked Wilson as the No. 24 overall prospect in his Top 100 rankings and had Jones all the way down at No. 33. Trevor Lawrence is Legwold's top overall prospect while Lance and Fields are No. 9 and 11 respectively.
These rankings certainly go against how most draft insiders are projecting the picks to unfold. Wilson is being universally projected to be drafted by the Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. Jones is currently the betting favorite to be picked by the 49ers, who traded away a king's ransom to move up to the No. 3 pick.
Legwold points out Wilson's sudden ascension in his junior season after throwing for 11 TDs and 9 INTs the previous year. He also mentions Wilson having shoulder and hand surgery in 2019. As for Jones, he simply mentions how dominant his surrounding cast was at Alabama.
The ranking of Lance as the No. 9 overall prospect is also an eyeopener. While talented as both a runner and passer, Lance is raw and, according to most experts, needs time to develop. He played in only one game in 2020 because of COVID restrictions and played his college career in the FCS. Legwold calls him "an absolute gem."
Fields' ranking is less surprising, but the distance between him and Jones in the rankings is noteworthy. Fields is the second betting favorite to be picked by the 49ers and many feel their decision is down to either Fields or Jones. Legwold clearly likes Fields better.
Other interesting notes on the rankings include Legwold ranking WR DeVonta Smith (3) over WR Ja'Marr Chase (4) and OT Rashawn Slater (5) over Penei Sewell (8). Most draft experts have those the other way too.
Nothing like a little draft prospect rankings to get your Sunday off to a hot start.