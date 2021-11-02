Internet Discovers Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks' Wife's Pet Monkey Following Halloween Incident
A pet monkey belonging to the wife of Texas special teams coordinator/tight end coach Jeff Banks had Twitter buzzing on Monday night. Someone tweeted that a monkey bit a trick-or-treater at Banks home on Halloween, which lead the Internet to discover that Banks' wife, Dani, was an exotic dancer who worked under the name, "Pole Assassin." She sometimes appeared on stage with her pet monkey, Gia. Here's a clip of her 2017 appearance on the The Jerry Springer Show which you can watch in its entirety on Facebook.
Now for what started this. Here is the original tweet.
Dani Banks responded to that tweet saying, "Lies." PFT Commenter then got involved and she responded saying the child wandered onto a different part of the property. She responded to multiple people and posted a video showing where the animals lived. Banks said that she did not know about the incident when it happened. Her entire account was deleted sometime after 11 p.m. ET.
Gia has over 8,000 followers and is still active on Instagram.
Jeff Banks is in his first year under Steve Sarkasian at Texas after spending three seasons in the same position at Alabama under Nick Saban. Banks took the Texas job so he could be closer to his four children who still live with their mother in College Station where he coached Texas A&M.
Banks name was floated in October as a possible replacement for Nick Rolovich at Washington State. He is currently the highest-paid special teams coach in the country.
Who knows where this story goes from here, but Texas is 4-4 this season so this is probably not the defining storyline they wanted.