Utah Jazz Following the Danny Ainge Blueprint By Stockpiling Draft Picks

Danny Ainge's haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:



Seven unprotected first round picks

Three first round pick swaps

Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)

Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)

Jarred Vanderbilt

Lauri Markkanen

Collin Sexton

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley