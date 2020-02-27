Jayson Tatum is Already a Star and Getting Closer to Superstardom

Jayson Tatum's last three games:



41 PTS, 60.0 FG%

36 PTS, 63.6 FG%

33 PTS, 65.0 FG%



He joins Kevin McHale as the only players in Celtics history to record three consecutive games with 30+ PTS and a 60+ FG%. No Celtic has recorded four such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/m8LAsK2ByT