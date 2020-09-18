It's Time For Jayson Tatum to Step Up or the Boston Celtics are Done

Celtics' Shooting Numbers Vs. Miami Zone Defense, 2019-20



Kemba Waker ... 5 of 19

Jaylen Brown .... 6 of 17

Marcus Smart ... 4 of 16

Semi Ojeleye ....... 2 of 9

Jayson Tatum ..... 4 of 9 pic.twitter.com/PZll4QEIWO