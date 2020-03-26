Jayson Tatum Sees His Beard as His Biggest Improvement This Season
By Liam McKeone | Mar 26 2020
Before the NBA season was put on hold, Jayson Tatum was in the midst of a leap that would bring him from exciting young player to bonafide star. His ascension, like sports around the world, has been postponed, and Tatum is now stuck in his home with little to do, just like the rest of us.
He decided to do a Q&A on Twitter last night to pass the time, and was asked what he thought were the biggest improvements he's made since his rookie year. Tatum did not talk about his side-step jumper, which has become his go-to weapon, or a significantly better ability to finish in the paint. No, he talked about his chinstrap beard.
Making the leap from a 13-points-per-game scorer to 23-points-per-game in two years is impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the beard finally completing. Tatum likely suffered through many a joke from his teammates as his facial hair slowly, but surely, grew from a kid's beard to a man's beard.
His rookie season, he rocked a more classic goatee with faded sideburns, which wasn't too bad.
His sophomore slump came when he decided to try and grow out the sideburns to connect the beard. It was a transition year for the facial hair, but who among us didn't have an experimental beard at 20-years-old?
All credit to Tatum, though: he stuck with it, and now has a very respectable set of 'burns with a mustache/goatee combo to pair. Similar to his development as a player, the beard started off with potential, stumbled in its second season, but put it all together in its third. And, much like Tatum, there's still a lot of room to grow.